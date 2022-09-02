Staying hot with breezy winds and isolated storm chances for Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs stay hot for early September, with only slight chances for isolated storms.

Mostly sunny skies in Tucson today with a few mountains storms possibly making their way into the valley late today or tonight.

Blowing dust will be a concern with any approaching storms, especially in Pinal county.

Staying mostly dry and breezy for Labor Day weekend.

An increase in moisture and better storm chances are possible next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

