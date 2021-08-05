Watch
Staying hot through the end of the week

Posted at 7:00 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 22:00:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sizzling summer temperatures continue to dominate southern Arizona weather as high pressure stays in command of our weather.

We'll see slightly cooler temperatures to end the week, but highs will still climb into the low 100s.

This weekend, the pattern will shift to allow more moisture to flow over southeastern Arizona.

This will provide the fuel for a return of some monsoon thunderstorms to finish the week and carry through into next week.

Most thunderstorms will occur south and east of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a chance at picking up some more rain.

Until then, we'll have to keep finding ways to stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

