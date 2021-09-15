Staying hot, but 90s return to the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few degrees of cooling, with highs hovering right around 100° in Tucson today.

A slight moisture increase may be enough to bring a few isolated thunderstorms the second half of the week, along with a return to the upper 90s.

A weather system passing north of the area is expected to bring gusty winds and more cooling early next week.

In the meantime, continue to enjoy the nice cool morning hours.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

