Staying hot, but 90s return to the forecast

Slight cooler temps coming
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:04:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few degrees of cooling, with highs hovering right around 100° in Tucson today.

A slight moisture increase may be enough to bring a few isolated thunderstorms the second half of the week, along with a return to the upper 90s.

A weather system passing north of the area is expected to bring gusty winds and more cooling early next week.

In the meantime, continue to enjoy the nice cool morning hours.

April Madison

