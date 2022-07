TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and muggy with daily storm chances.

Best chance for storms will be east of Tucson again today but could move west into eastern Pima county and Tucson by this evening.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue this week with an uptick in monsoon activity expected this weekend.

Cooler air will accompany the increase in weekend storms.

Meteorologist April Madison

