Staying dry with near-seasonal temperatures through mid week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice cool start to the day, with temps in the upper 60s. Tucson will eventually warm to 97 degrees this afternoon.

Breezy winds and dry weather are expected through the middle of this week, with continued near normal temperatures.

Increasing moisture and chances for showers and storms will return Thursday, and possibly continue into the weekend.

For now, we welcome Fall Wednesday September 21, with sunny skies and mid 90s.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

