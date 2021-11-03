Staying dry with highs warming through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to the day, with temps dipping briefly to the upper 40s. Then warming back to the 80s in Tucson with lots of sunshine.

Dry conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend. A weak weather system will pass to our north accompanied by light breezes and passing high clouds.

Slightly warmer than average temperatures are expected through the weekend.

A great weekend to make some outdoor plans.

April Madison

