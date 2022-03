TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and much warmer today!

Our afternoon highs get a big boost today as they soar to the upper 80s.

Breezy winds return Wednesday, bringing another drop in highs by Thursday.

We'll see another warm up Friday into Saturday, then another round of wind and a 15-20° drop in temps by early next week.

Enjoy the roller coaster!

April Madison

