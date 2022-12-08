Staying dry with cool seasonal highs to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds clearing to mostly sunny before increasing again tonight.

As one system exits and another passes to our north, highs will stay in the mid 60s

through Friday. This is normal for early-mid December.

These cooler temps Thursday and Friday will warm slowly through the weekend.

Weather changes are on the way during the first half of next week as a stronger weather

system brings increasing winds, chances for rain, high elevation snow, and colder

temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

