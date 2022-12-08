Watch Now
Staying dry with cool seasonal highs to end the work week

Warmer weekend, then more winter weather
A cold winter storm is on the way
Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 08:08:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds clearing to mostly sunny before increasing again tonight.

As one system exits and another passes to our north, highs will stay in the mid 60s
through Friday. This is normal for early-mid December.

These cooler temps Thursday and Friday will warm slowly through the weekend.

Weather changes are on the way during the first half of next week as a stronger weather
system brings increasing winds, chances for rain, high elevation snow, and colder
temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

