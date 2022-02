TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and a little breezy during the morning hours. Then highs will climb into the mid 70s.

High pressure will bring dry conditions with a warming trend the rest of the week.

Breezy at times, including this morning, tomorrow morning, then again this coming weekend.

Our next chance for valley rain and mountain snow could move in by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

April Madison

