TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see clouds increasing throughout today and tonight.

Highs will stay in the low 90s as high pressure remains overhead.

A low pressure system will move through the state Saturday through Sunday, increasing rain chances and bringing much cooler air.

Highs will drop to the low 80s Saturday, then mid to upper 70s Sunday in Tucson.

Dry and warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS