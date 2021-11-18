Staying dry, breezy, and warm as we end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear skies this morning will make for another brisk start to the day, but highs will warm to around 80° by this afternoon.

Dry weather is expected with passing high clouds at times through the weekend.

High temperatures remaining several degrees above normal, but lowering to near normal by the middle of next week as a system moves across the region.

We could see a chance for light rain or sprinkles by early next week.

April Madison

