TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not quite as hot, but still well above average.

Dry and hot air continues to drive our weather pattern, but temps will be down a few degrees from yesterday.

That said, highs will still be 5-8° above average for the week.

Breezy at times, especially later in the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS