TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and warmer highs as we head into the weekend.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s to near 100° in Tucson today through Monday.

Thereafter, an increase in moisture will bring rain chances late Monday through Thursday, along with cooler temps once again.

Highs in Tucson will drop back to the low 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

