Staying cooler than normal with occasional breezy winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and chilly to start the day, then 3-5° cooler than yesterday.
Breezy east, northeasterly winds this afternoon and evening.
It has been a cool first half of November with the average monthly temperature for Tucson of 59.2°. That's 5.3° below normal and the 28th coolest first half of November on record and coolest since 2011.
Dry conditions with temperature near or a little below average across southeast Arizona will continue through the weekend, and breezy winds at times.
