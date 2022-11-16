Watch Now
Staying cooler than normal with occasional breezy winds

Below average temps and breezy winds
Breezy, dry, and below normal temps
Posted at 5:25 AM, Nov 16, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and chilly to start the day, then 3-5° cooler than yesterday.

Breezy east, northeasterly winds this afternoon and evening.

It has been a cool first half of November with the average monthly temperature for Tucson of 59.2°. That's 5.3° below normal and the 28th coolest first half of November on record and coolest since 2011.

Dry conditions with temperature near or a little below average across southeast Arizona will continue through the weekend, and breezy winds at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

