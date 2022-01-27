Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying cool for the end of the week with a slightly warmer weekend on the way

items.[0].videoTitle
Staying cool for the end of the week with a slightly warmer weekend on the way
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 21:33:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool air will remain over southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Gusty wind arrives Friday as another system slides off to the east of our area.

Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend and highs will climb to around 70°.

However, the warming trend won't last long because another cold front will sweep across southern Arizona on Tuesday.

This front will bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of valley rain along with mountain snow.

Better keep the cool weather clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018