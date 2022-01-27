Staying cool for the end of the week with a slightly warmer weekend on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool air will remain over southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Gusty wind arrives Friday as another system slides off to the east of our area.

Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend and highs will climb to around 70°.

However, the warming trend won't last long because another cold front will sweep across southern Arizona on Tuesday.

This front will bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of valley rain along with mountain snow.

Better keep the cool weather clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

