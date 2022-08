TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A general drying trend continues, with a few day-to-day upticks.

While our monsoon continues to show signs of slowing, we may get a little boost from the east, and this could bring a 10 to 20% chance of an isolated storm or two through Friday.

Otherwise expect highs to stay 3 to 6° above average with breezy winds to continue.

Meteorologist April Madison

