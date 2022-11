TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A frosty start, and a slightly cooler afternoon.

Some gusty winds in the mountains this morning, otherwise cooler air is filtering in on the backside of a low over New Mexico.

Expect widespread frost this morning, with highs 5-10° cooler than yesterday.

Dry weather with below normal temperatures can be expected for the week. Winds will become breezy again by midweek.

Meteorologist April Madison

