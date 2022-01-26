Staying a little cooler than average through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern is showing signs of becoming more unsettled as we enter the final week of January.

Temperatures will continue running a little below seasonal averages as we go through the end of the week.

After a windy day, on Friday, a weekend warm-up will have our temperatures climbing into the lower 70s through Monday.

After Monday, a stronger system will arrive and bring another round of winter-like weather to southeastern Arizona by Tuesday evening.

We are looking at lots of swings in the weather pattern over the next 10 days and we'll keep you informed as we navigate our way through the changes.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

