Stay safe in the heat this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside this evening. It will be a warm start at Arizona Stadium. Temperatures begin to cool off as the game ends.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for central and western Pima county for most of the day Sunday and Monday.

We will see a string of 100s in the metro area before temps drop to seasonal levels by the weekend.

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

