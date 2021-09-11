Watch
Stay safe in the heat this weekend

kgun9
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 18:39:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside this evening. It will be a warm start at Arizona Stadium. Temperatures begin to cool off as the game ends.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for central and western Pima county for most of the day Sunday and Monday.

We will see a string of 100s in the metro area before temps drop to seasonal levels by the weekend.

Brian Brennan

