Starting the week off with a major temperature drop
Hard freeze watch in effect Monday evening.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 00:36:46-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hard freeze watch will impact most of the Southern Arizona region starting Monday night through Tuesday morning.
A winter storm will bring a chance for snow to Tucson's metro area early Monday morning with some areas seeing snow flurries.
