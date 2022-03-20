Watch
Spring system brings showers, gusty winds, thunder, and cooler temperatures for Monday

KGUN9
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 19:37:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and even a few thunderstorms are moving through the area today and tonight.

Gusty winds ahead of the front brought elevated fire weather concerns and blowing dust today. The winds helped the Border Fire in Santa Cruz County grow to 500 acres today.

Gusty winds continue this afternoon, but moisture moving in behind the front will cause humidity levels to rise and calm the fire conditions down tonight.

Scattered light showers are expected in southern Arizona this evening. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for the most part, but up to a quarter of an inch is possible in the heavier showers.

Monday will be cool and breezy with upper-60s for highs. A warming trend brings us into the 90s next weekend.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

