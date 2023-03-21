Spring arrives but winter isn't going away easily

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring has arrived, but winter is going to be stubborn to leave.

Another storm system will arrive Tuesday and bring gusty wind along with much cooler temperatures.

A few more rain showers are on the way, but most of us will see less than 0.25" of accumulation.

The biggest story will be the much cooler air that will drop our highs back into the lower 60s by Wednesday.

Cool temperatures will stay with us through the weekend with overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s.

Don't put away the winter wardrobe, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

