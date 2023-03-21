Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Spring arrives but winter isn't going away easily

Spring arrives but winter isn't going away easily
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 22:34:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring has arrived, but winter is going to be stubborn to leave.

Another storm system will arrive Tuesday and bring gusty wind along with much cooler temperatures.

A few more rain showers are on the way, but most of us will see less than 0.25" of accumulation.

The biggest story will be the much cooler air that will drop our highs back into the lower 60s by Wednesday.

Cool temperatures will stay with us through the weekend with overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s.

Don't put away the winter wardrobe, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018