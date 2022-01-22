Watch
Some winter-like weather arrives for the weekend

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 20:55:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will arrive from the north and bring back some winter-like weather for the weekend.

Cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, a little light rain and even some mountain snow will come into play on Saturday and Sunday.

Most of us will only see around 0.10" of rain and 1 to 3" of snow will be possible above 6,500'.

Sunday night, the stormy weather will move east and give way to a nice stretch of weather for next week.

By Thursday, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

