Some rain is on the way to help cool us down
Posted at 7:21 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 22:21:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We're in for a warm weekend with highs close to 100° in the lower elevations of southeastern Arizona, but some relief is on the way!

High pressure to the east will combine with low pressure to the west to bring a chance of rain back to eastern Arizona early next week.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, but we have a chance to see some showers all the way from Monday through Thursday.

The additional moisture will help cool our high temperatures back into the lower 90s by the middle of the week.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

