Soggy morning followed by a stormy day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon 2021 is currently the 4th wettest on record after 1.60 inches of overnight and morning rain at the Tucson Airport.

That brings us to 10.75" so far this monsoon, and we still have plenty of rain chances in the forecast the next few days.

Heavy storms fired up this afternoon bringing flash flood warnings and advisories to many areas including in Tucson.

Saturated soil and continued heavy rains will keep a Flash Flood Watch going through Sunday afternoon.

Be prepared for storms and showers into the late night hours and again for Sunday. However, Sunday we should see less coverage

and things should wind down by later in the day.

A few more monsoon days before things dry out.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Brian Brennan

