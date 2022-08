TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today, with a slight 10% chance for a few mainly isolated mountain storms.

As high pressure strengthens north of the area, we'll see highs climbing to the low 100s in Tucson.

Breezy winds and less chance for storms as a result.

We'll see a day or two where storm chances pick up again, but overall monsoon coverage should be down this week compared to recent weeks.

Meteorologist April Madison

