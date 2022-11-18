Slightly warmer weather returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're getting back into a nice stretch of weather as temperatures begin to moderate just a bit.

Overnight lows will still be quite chilly as temperatures drop into the lower 40s, but daytime highs will be quite nice and climb into the lower 70s.

A couple more weak systems will brush the area and bring occasional breezy conditions to southern Arizona and slightly cooler temperatures as they pass to the east.

There's still no sign of any significant rain or snow in the forecast.

For now, enjoy the fine fall weather we have heading our way!

Cuyler Diggs

