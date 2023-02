TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another frosty start to the day, then slightly warmer than yesterday with highs getting closer to seasonal.

Gusty winds return Friday as high pressure sets in.

This will result in a quick warmup starting today through the weekend.

High temperatures will peak on Sunday before another weather system brings cooler temperatures to the area

early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

