TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will gradually give way to slightly warmer temperatures to bring the week to a close.

This weekend, highs will climb back into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Early next week, temperatures will climb a few more degrees and dry conditions will continue.

Looks like a nice stretch of weather as we draw closer to the official start of winter next Wednesday!

Cuyler Diggs

