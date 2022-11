TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a few degrees of cooling today as a weather system passes to our north, along with gusty winds.

Highs will rebound quickly the second half of the week, then a shot at rain moves in for the weekend.

A wet, weather system will bring increasing chances for rain Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temps into

early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

