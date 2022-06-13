Slightly cooler to start the week, then warmer for the start of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty and dry to start the week, then Monsoon arrives!

Temperatures will cool off a few degrees through Tuesday before warming up again into Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Dry weather is forecast Tuesday into early Thursday across southern Arizona, then monsoon moisture will begin to invade the area later Thursday resulting in increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

