Slightly cooler through Thursday, then much colder and a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to the day, then clouds clearing with breezy winds this afternoon.

Slightly cooler, but still above average before a stronger system arrives Thursday and Friday.

A colder weather system will impact the area later Thursday through Friday bringing gusty winds initially, followed by increasing precipitation chances Thursday night into Friday.

Dry next weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

