TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler today as a weather system moves east.

Mostly sunny and about 4-6° cooler in Tucson, with a high of 65°.

Dry weather will continue through the weekend with temps warming up late this week into this weekend.

Periods of breezy winds can be expected with stronger winds possible Friday morning and afternoon.

Afternoon temps will warm to the low 70s for the weekend.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS