Slightly cooler temperatures bring the week to a close, but slightly warmer temperatures are just around the corner

Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures will stay with us to finish the week, but some warmer temperatures will return over the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the lower 90s through the weekend and stay in that range through the middle of next week.

As a series of weak weather systems pass to the north, occasional gusty wind will return to southern Arizona and keep our wildfire danger quite high.

We don't see any hint of rain in the forecast, so it doesn't look like we'll get any relief any time soon.

Stay safe and stay hydrated!

Cuyler Diggs

