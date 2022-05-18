Watch
Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the second half of the week along with some more wind and elevated wildfire danger

Posted at 8:03 PM, May 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern does not show signs of much change as we move into the second half of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s, but an increase in wind will elevate wildfire danger by the end of the week.

An area of low pressure will move closer to the Southwest and push wind speeds back into the 20 to 30 mph range by Friday.

Breezy conditions will stick around for the weekend and triple-digit heat will return early next week.

Something we're still lacking is rain and it doesn't look promising for that to change any time soon.

Cuyler Diggs

