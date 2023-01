TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds this afternoon.

Highs will be a few degrees cooler today, then clouds increasing tonight as a weather system enters the region.

This system will bring cooler temps and chances for showers to the area at times by this evening through Wednesday.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected to follow for the remainder of the week into next

weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

