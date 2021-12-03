Slightly cooler air arrives for the weekend. A chance for rain, more cooling, and gusty winds next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly start to this Friday, afternoon highs will climb to the 70s.

This is cooler than yesterday, but still above average for early December.

Warm and dry conditions will continue into early next week.

Thereafter, an unsettled weather pattern will develop by Tuesday and continue through the end of the week.

This will result in cooler temperatures, periods of isolated to scattered showers along with gusty winds.

April Madison

