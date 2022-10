TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Fall season officially underway, temperatures will start to cool slightly around Southern Arizona. For the majority of the week, highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

While Monsoon officially came to a close last Friday, some parts of the state may see showers this week. Southern Arizona will stay fairly dry on Monday, but some rain chances will be present Tuesday afternoon.

