TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A passing system to the north will bring slight cooling and breeziness the next couple of days.

It will also bring only a slight chance of showers in the White Mountains Monday.

High temperatures in Tucson will be close to normal Monday in the low-80s.

Enjoy the cooler weather and afternoon breezes. 90s will be back for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

