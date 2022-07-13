Watch Now
Sizzling summer heat continues as monsoon tries to cool us down

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 22:02:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — High pressure will remain over the Four Corners region and keep our temperatures well above seasonal averages through the end of the week.

Monsoon will do its best to bring some relief, but moisture will be limited and only isolated thunderstorms are expected through Saturday.

Late in the weekend, a bit more energy and moisture will arrive to help produce some more thunderstorms along with a better chance of rain.

By early next week, high temperatures should settle back to levels closer to 100°.

For now, we'll hope for a few showers to help ease the heat!

Cuyler Diggs

