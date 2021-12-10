Showers will gradually clear, leaving freezing temps in it's path

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Widespread showers will continue through the morning hours, diminishing late morning through early afternoon.

Rain amounts will range from 0.05" to 0.40".

Snow levels will drop to around 7000 feet, with 3-6" above 8000 feet.

Drier weather returns this afternoon from Tucson westward, while the chance of a few showers remains to the south and east of Tucson.

It will also be much colder today, with some areas south and east of Tucson seeing freezing temps by Saturday morning.

Another weather system may impact the area around next Tuesday and Wednesday.

April Madison

