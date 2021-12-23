Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Showers this weekend with continued unsettled weather and lowering snow levels next week

items.[0].videoTitle
Showers and cooler temperatures for your holiday weekend.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 07:37:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see increasing showers on Christmas Eve with temperatures cooler than today's cloudy mid-70s.

Tucson will be on the backside of the system on Saturday. So Christmas day won't be as wet with only a few showers here and there.

Some showers will be around Sunday, but mostly north of Tucson.

Monday may be our only real break without a chance for showers as unsettled weather returns Tuesday-Friday.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s/upper 50s that week which means snow levels will be lower on the mountains around 6,000 feet.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018