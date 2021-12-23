Showers this weekend with continued unsettled weather and lowering snow levels next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see increasing showers on Christmas Eve with temperatures cooler than today's cloudy mid-70s.
Tucson will be on the backside of the system on Saturday. So Christmas day won't be as wet with only a few showers here and there.
Some showers will be around Sunday, but mostly north of Tucson.
Monday may be our only real break without a chance for showers as unsettled weather returns Tuesday-Friday.
High temperatures will be in the low 60s/upper 50s that week which means snow levels will be lower on the mountains around 6,000 feet.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Meteorologist Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter