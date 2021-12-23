Showers this weekend with continued unsettled weather and lowering snow levels next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see increasing showers on Christmas Eve with temperatures cooler than today's cloudy mid-70s.

Tucson will be on the backside of the system on Saturday. So Christmas day won't be as wet with only a few showers here and there.

Some showers will be around Sunday, but mostly north of Tucson.

Monday may be our only real break without a chance for showers as unsettled weather returns Tuesday-Friday.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s/upper 50s that week which means snow levels will be lower on the mountains around 6,000 feet.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

