Showers, mountain snow and a chance for some low snow as well

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy today and stronger winds tomorrow as a winter storm nears the area.

It is not a great chance, but it is the best chance we have had this season for snow in the Tucson metro area.

Wednesday is looking wet with showers likely in Tucson. 6-10 inches of snow will fall in the nearby mountains, and cold air moving in could mean snow getting pretty low by Wednesday night!

Here is what we think could happen if showers stick around long enough Wednesday night into Thursday morning:

Higher valleys south and east of Tucson could get up to a half inch of snow.

Higher spots on the outskirts of the metro area like Vail and Corona de Tucson could also see some dustings.

Some flurries or light dustings can't be ruled out for the foothills around town.

Tucson could see some snowflakes mixing into the showers and could possibly get brief snow flurries at times. Again, this will depend on if the moisture is still around in the later and colder hours.

Any slight changes to the track or timing of this storm will create big changes to the forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

The weather clears out in time for the parade, but Thursday morning will start frosty in many spots.

50s for highs Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows near freezing in Tucson.

Brian Brennan

——-

Brian Brennan is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Brian’s fascination with weather began as a kid in Arizona watching the intense thunderstorms during monsoon. Seeing ice fall from the sky (in the form of hail) onto the hot desert got him hooked. He began his career in eastern Washington as a morning reporter but quickly became a main fill in for the weather team. From there he went on to KLAS in Las Vegas where he was able to chase those monsoon storms he grew up watching. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brian by emailing brian.brennan@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

