Showers, gusty winds, and cooler air moving through today, then dry and warmer the second half of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers, thunderstorms, mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler air!

Isolated morning showers will become more scattered and widespread through this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms can be expected, after 11 AM, but most likely between 1 PM and 4 PM.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY above 7500' for the Catalinas, Rincons, Pinalenos, and White Mountains is in effect from until 5 PM.

This system departs tomorrow with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.

April Madison

