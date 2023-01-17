Watch Now
Showers gradually clearing through tonight

A few thunderstorms through mid day
Cold temps arrive as showers exit
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 07:00:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Keep the umbrella handy! We'll see light to moderate showers through mid day, with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

Mountains still seeing snow above 7,000' this morning, and could drop to valley floors tonight if the
precipitation lasts.

A chance of valley rain and mountain snow continues today with gusty winds at times. Some drying expected the second half of the week as temps remain well below average.

A colder storm system is possible next weekend and early next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

