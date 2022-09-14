Showers diminish and highs will begin to climb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will stay in the low 90s in Tucson for one more day before gradually climbing back to near 100° for the weekend.

Showers will likely stay to our northeast the rest of the week. Otherwise, a drier weather pattern will develop

with rain chances ending through the weekend.

Thereafter, a weather system will enter the western United States next week resulting in a slight drop in daytime temperatures and a return of rain chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

