Showers diminish and highs will begin to climb

Drying out and warming up
Rain stays mostly northeast starting today
Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 08:28:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Highs will stay in the low 90s in Tucson for one more day before gradually climbing back to near 100° for the weekend.

Showers will likely stay to our northeast the rest of the week. Otherwise, a drier weather pattern will develop
with rain chances ending through the weekend. 

Thereafter, a weather system will enter the western United States next week resulting in a slight drop in daytime temperatures and a return of rain chances.  

Meteorologist April Madison

