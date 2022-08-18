Showers and storms will increase today through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active pattern will bring showers, storms, and flooding to southern Arizona.

We will see afternoon, evening, and likely night storms today, increasing as we head into the weekend.

A Flood Watch is in effect Friday through Saturday for all of southern Arizona.

The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall especially Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal starting today into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

