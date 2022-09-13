Showers and storms today, but drying for the second half of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It could be another active day for east and southeast areas, but not as severe as Monday.

Most of the heavier showers and storms will stay east of us, with Tucson seeing a 30% chance for isolated storms this afternoon.

Thereafter, a drier weather pattern will develop with rain chances decreasing through Friday.

Temperatures will be near to below normal through the middle of the week, then increase to above normal for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

