Showers and storms late tonight and Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon in southern Arizona. Expect an increase in activity later this evening and overnight. The best chance for rain will be from Tucson south and east.

Be ready for wet roads and scattered showers on the way into work tomorrow morning. Clearing in the early afternoon should allow a second round of showers and storms especially for areas that might have missed out on the morning rain. Temperatures will be cooler than normal in the low 80s in Tucson.

Thursday is the last day of monsoon so any rain we get will be added to the monsoon rain totals. We need .30" at the airport to move up from third to second wettest monsoon. We could come close!

The sunshine and warmer temperatures come out just in time for the weekend, but another system brings us a chance for more rain next week!

Thanks,

Brian Brennan

