TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a slight 10% chance for lingering showers this morning, mainly east of Tucson and Nogales.

Clouds will gradually clear through tonight.

Highs will stay well below average with light showers possible over the weekend, as a few weak systems pass to our north.

A more significant weather system may impact the region next week around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS